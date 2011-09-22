ADEEN Makes Hats With A Bite, We Develop A Sweet Tooth

While making my way to the V Magazine Black and White Ball during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, I managed to crowd into an elevator at The Standard Hotel.

Two seconds later I realized that I was standing right near StyleCaster favorite Andrej Pejic and his all-male crew of amazingly-dressed downtown kids, one of which was rocking an unique, eye-catching baseball cap.

“I love your hat!” I semi-screetched to Rembrandt Duran, the brains behind the brim that featured sharp, metal fangs and were just absolutely to die for.

The colorful chapeau is part of the 20-year-old, New York-based accessories designer’s latest collection called SATURDAY, from Duran’s ADEEN label. The collection’s name is quite appropriate since the items in the collection, featuring hats, rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces, were inspired by every kid’s favorite day of the week, that of course being Saturday.

With the cartoon-resembling shapes and styles, like the Mickey Mouse ears and the Sonic the Hedgehog hair spikes that are pretty easy to spot, I for one am in love with these pretty wearable pieces that have a downtown, club-kid edge, yet are still easily perfect to rock during one of those very rare trips past 34th street, into the post-Midtown danger zone.

To see baseball caps that bite and other sweet as pie, tough as nails accessories from ADEEN, have a browse through the slideshow above!