The Ace Hotel In New York Gets Its Own Nail Polish Color

The go-to hotel destination for the modern day, horizon chasing Urbanite known as the Ace Hotel has teamed up with trendy, Berlin-based luxe cosmetics brand Uslu Airlines for a travel-friendly nail polish kit.

Inspired by the boutique hotel chain’s New York location, the kit includes a nail polish that has “a warm gunmetal grey tone” that is reminiscent of the paint color used in the hotel’s guest rooms. There is also a diagonally-striped small nail file included in the kit as well.

The color is a perfect shade of grey that screams New York chic. I mean, it’s a pretty well known fact that New Yorkers love to wear the color black, so this shade of nail polish will fit right in with any New Yorker’s borderline-goth head-to-toe look.

Get your Ace Hotel x Uslu Airlines nail kit today online via the Ace Hotel website for only $19.

[via Highsnobette]