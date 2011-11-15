Fashionable, Fun & Free: NY Times Debut Ultimate Fashion App

Big news today for your fashion techies out there: The New York Times launched this morning a brand new fashion application, exclusively for the iPad, called “The Collection.”

The same coverage that appears in the Times‘ Thursday and Sunday Styles sections, T Magazine, The Moment and the International Herald Tribune will now be all available at your fingertips, literally.

From the latest fashion news, to slideshows of the hottest designer collections, and even to everyone’s favorite street style photographer Bill Cunningham and his “On The Street” short videos, every little inch of the Times‘ extensive fashion coverage will be nicely packaged in this iPad application that is sure to be stuffed with tons of great visual content.

There’s just one bit of a Debbie Downer with the new iPad app.

All of the content on the application will be free to access until December 31, 2011. After that date, only some of the content will remain free to view, while New York Times subscribers will still have unlimited access to all the features and news stories available.

You can download “The Collection” for free via iTunes and let us know what you think about it in the comments section below!