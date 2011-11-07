9 Google+ Pages That Every Fashion Fanatic Should Follow

This past year, Internet giant Google launched their answer to Facebook with the new Google+ platform.
While many World Wide Web wizards have actually picked up on this new social media outlet, looks like a couple of fashion folks are getting in on the action as well.
From classic designer brands to online retailers to your favorite department stores, the world of fashion seems to certainly be on trend with one of the latest and newest social media products out there today.
Click through the slideshow above to see the top 9 fashion-related brands you need to follow on Google+ stat!
Kate Spade New York: Cute, colorful and never a bore, Kate Spade New York's Google+ page is always sure to brighten up your feed!
Barneys New York: Frequent updates from this New York department store almost makes you want to head over there just about every day!
ASOS: If you're addicted to the British online retailer as much as we are, then you'll love staying up-to-date with their ever-so-frequent sales.
Roberto Cavalli: For a brand that doesn't seem to be too much in the news recently, they sure can keep up with their social media game!
Lacoste LIVE!: Hear about the latest Lacoste LIVE! events and happenings around the world.
Burberry: Get your fix on all things fashion and David Bailey with photos, videos and more from the iconic British fashion house.
GUCCI: Just about every post this luxury Italian brand puts up will tempt you and your wallet to invest in some high quality gifts for yourself...and maybe your loved ones.
H&M: Hear about the latest news, see the newest duds and watch behind-the-scenes videos from this international retailer.
UNIQLO: Uniqlo provides new store updates, street style inspiration, event happenings and more right on their own Google+ page.
*BONUS* StyleCaster: Get more StyleCaster thrown your way for all you style savvy Google users out there in the webiverse.