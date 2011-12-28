StyleCaster
8 Sweater Dresses Under $80 You Can Wear From Day To Night

Susie G
by
With the winter season in full effect, it’s easy to wake up in the morning and just snuggle up in your favorite beat-up sweater you had since you were 12-years-old. But for those of us who don’t want to look like a walking 90s/00s flashback all day, why not invest in a few sweater dresses for your winter wardrobe?

From chunky, ribbed knits, to body-con metallic minis, sweater dresses are an easy way to stay warm and stylish during the colder months.

For those looking to rock some sweater dresses to work or school, as well as when you’re partying it up with friends at night, we’ve selected 8 dresses that’ll give you the most bang for your buckeach under $80!

Check out all of our picks in the slideshow above!

Lucca Couture Velvet-Trim Sweater Dress in Rose, $39.99, at Urban Outfitters

Ecote Intarsia Sweater Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

BDG Relaxed Sweater Dress, $69, at Urban Outfitters

ASOS Premium Metallic Knitted Dress, $65.91, at ASOS

ASOS Sweater Dress In Honeycomb Knit in Green, $45.63, at ASOS

Motel Louise Sweater Dress in Emerald/Navy, $69, at REVOLVE Clothing

DKNY Jeans Tunic, Long Sleeve Colorblock Knit Sweater Dress, $79, at Macy's

CW by Carin Wester Alma Sweater Dress, $49.99, at Urban Outfitters

