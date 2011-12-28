8 Sweater Dresses Under $80 You Can Wear From Day To Night

With the winter season in full effect, it’s easy to wake up in the morning and just snuggle up in your favorite beat-up sweater you had since you were 12-years-old. But for those of us who don’t want to look like a walking 90s/00s flashback all day, why not invest in a few sweater dresses for your winter wardrobe?

From chunky, ribbed knits, to body-con metallic minis, sweater dresses are an easy way to stay warm and stylish during the colder months.

For those looking to rock some sweater dresses to work or school, as well as when you’re partying it up with friends at night, we’ve selected 8 dresses that’ll give you the most bang for your buckeach under $80!

