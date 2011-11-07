8 Sunglasses Styles That May Or May Not Exist In 2013

Did you know that Polaroid not only made cameras that are loved by hipsters worldwide but sunglasses as well? Yup, it’s true!

Back in the 1930s, Edwin Land, the founder of Polaroid and the innovator of the first synthetic polarizer, was not only working on utilizing his polarized lens technology for his now-famous line of instant-gratification cameras, but was also using that same know-how to develop an eyewear extension for the Polaroid brand.

Since then, Polaroid has been cranking out glasses that are always crafted in style using the best innovative technology around.

For their 2013 “Best Under The Sun” collection, Polaroid Eyewear just launched a design contest a few months ago asking sunglasses fans worldwide to submit designs that best represent a specific decade, starting from the 1930s all the way up to the 2020s.

The top 10 winning designs will be part of the collection which will be released in Spring 2013 to be sold worldwide. The winning designs will be selected through an online public vote on the brand’s website and by a panel of Polaroid Eyewear experts.

After taking a glance at some of the entries, which were submitted in the form of Crayola doodles to professional-looking CAD images, we’ve picked 8 of our favorite designs from out of the hundreds and hundreds of contest submissions.

From futuristic sunnies perfect for Willy Wonka to a Mod-meets-Prada-spring-2011 pair of shades, these 8 selections get our vote and hopefully will be in stock at a mall near you!

Click through the images in the slideshow above to check out our picks for Polaroid Eyewear’s “Best Under The Sun” competition!

[via DIARY Directory]

