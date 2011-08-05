7 Yummy Unique Treats We Want To Sink Our Teeth Into

Living in an urban jungle like New York City in the summertime can sometimes be rough. Whether its waiting for the Subway in the sauna-like stations or living in an apartment without air conditioning on the top floor of a building, its hard to maintain a normal diet when you’re sweating every food and drink molecule you intake out of your pores.
I think this is why I may have been developing a sweet tooth recently, as I have been swapping heavy, solid foods for lighter, sweeter treats. From frozen yogurt, to fruity sorbets or even to ice cream sandwiches, my snacks (and the occasional late night treat) have lately been a series of sugary yummy yums that aren’t necessarily the healthiest choice, but sure do keep me feeling pretty satisfied afterwards.
Thanks to my recently developed sacchariferous habit, I’ve now been scouring food blogs and the like on the regular to find some of the coolest treats around.
Brooklyn's Pies 'N' Thighs is a popular food joint to get some southern style cooking with a whole lot of soul. Their homemade poptart ice cream sandwiches made with real apricot ice cream make us want to hop on the next L train to Williamsburg and stuff our faces with these treats until we get into a food coma.
[via Adventures in Ice Cream]
If you're a toy camera fanatic and a sweet tooth foodie, then you'll hit the jackpot when you order your own batch of these camera cookies from Manjar.
Designer labels these days seem to have their names on everythingsoda bottles, cigarettes, boats, bikes and now, cookies.
[via Etsy]
Brownie oreosthe idea of it is so simple and genius, we wish we could have thought of it first!
[via Etsy]
These sushi cupcakes look like the real deal, but at least these bad boys don't have the stinky fish smell!
[via Life is Better With Cake]
Make custom-message sweets or buy abstract candy art from Papabubble, an international chain of caramel artisian shops.
New York's Doughnut Plant's doughy nom noms are amazingly fresh baked bundles of joy. With flavors like lavender flower, crème brûlée and matcha green tea, it's hard to resist these tasty treats, even if New York Fashion Week is around the corner...
[Photo via sabjimata]