7 Top Runway Songs From London Fashion Week

Back during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City, I was fortunate to run into a good pal of mine from London.

He goes by the name of Scott Whippy and is a regular on London’s nightlife circuit, promoting and DJing at his own popular Central London party known as Your Mum’s House.

Funny enough, turns out the dude also does hairstyling for a living as well! That’s how we came to run into each other at the Libertine Fall/Winter 2012 runway show at Milk Studios, as he was doing hair for the New York-based label (and a few other shows that week too).

Since he’s no stranger to the fashion week circuit and knows how to spin a few jams, we hit up our boy across the pond to give us the lowdown on the best tracks that played on the catwalks during this most recent London Fashion Week.

From instant-fave “I’ll Never Know” by Goth Pop wonder Charli XCX to a classic 90s jam courtesy of TLC, Fall/Winter 2012 London Fashion Week was one part pop, one part hip hop and just all-around awesome.

Check out all of Scott’s 7 top tracks down below!

Charli XCX “I’ll Never Know” at Fred Butler



Azealia Banks “212” at House Of Holland



TLC “Creep” at Topshop Unique



Rocky Horror Picture Show “Sweet Transvestite” at Meadham Kirchhoff



Marina & The Diamonds “Numb” at Burberry



The D “Too Insistent” at Nicole Farhi



Kelis “Milkshake” at Kinder Aggugini

