7 Questions With Brooklyn Artist Eric Shaw: Scene Shapers

Eric Shaw is a modestly-spoken Brooklyn-based artist, whose name has been floating around the local art scene for the last few years. Known for his colorful, abstract paintings, I sat down with the 28-year-old painter to get the 411 before his latest show opens at the Youth Group Gallery tonight in Brooklyn. Little did I know that I was soon to be scarred for life by the mentioning of a NSFW fan video for an indie band from Miami which I decided to google after the interview — let’s just say I’ll never think of face paint the same way again.

What does the majority of your portfolio consist of?

Flat paintings and interior paintings presented by gouche, ink, and paper.



What are you currently inspired by?

Jacuzzi Boys‘ “va jay jay” fan video.

What is the subject matter for most of your creations?

Flying to Canada to fly to Cuba in 1998. My grandmother loves quilts, but never made one. Instead, [I] painted quilts she never quilted.

What has been one highlight of your career?

Once Tony Hawk and I had a photograph taken together.



What has been one low-light of your career?

Getting my face scratched in Los Angeles or eating too much kale.



If you could collaborate with any fashion brand or designer, who would it be and why?

Lindsey Jones China Bones and/or Elizabeth Owens’s Highland because they are both my friends and I like what they do.



What’s it like to be a creative in New York City?

Wicked awesome pork belly, eggs, boozing and snoozing.