7 Pigtails For The Pickin’: Hairspiration Of The Week

Why no put some life back into your hair on the flattest of days with a cute pair of pigtails!

With the days getting shorter and the mornings getting darker, it’s probably hard for some to motivate themselves to get out of bed in the morning. For those who like to sleep in and don’t want to look like a total hot mess in the morning, why not put your hair into some time-saving pigtails?

Of course, you can either rock a seriously slicked back look for a more sophisticated finish or play your ‘tails up with braids and/or dip-dyes for a more fun, grungy look. Whatever style you choose just be sure to rock that hairdo with a serious amount of ‘tude!

