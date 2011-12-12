7 Pigtails For The Pickin’: Hairspiration Of The Week

Why no put some life back into your hair on the flattest of days with a cute pair of pigtails!
With the days getting shorter and the mornings getting darker, it’s probably hard for some to motivate themselves to get out of bed in the morning. For those who like to sleep in and don’t want to look like a total hot mess in the morning, why not put your hair into some time-saving pigtails?
Of course, you can either rock a seriously slicked back look for a more sophisticated finish or play your ‘tails up with braids and/or dip-dyes for a more fun, grungy look. Whatever style you choose just be sure to rock that hairdo with a serious amount of ‘tude!
Check out a few of our favorite pigtail looks courtesy of Pinterest in the slideshow above!
We are loving this perfectly messy, twisted pigtails look, finished amazingly with a bit of volume on top.
For his fall/winter 2011 runway presentation, Jeremy Scott was all about dip-dyed pigtailsand we totally approve of this.
Loose knot braids added with string ties says your carefree, yet also crafty.
Jeremy Scott really love that pink hair dye and pigtails, as seen during his spring/summer 2012 collection.
These messy fishtail braided pigtails almost remind of fish bones. We're both weirded out by this and amazed!
We don't know why this model looks so upset as she is rocking everything you could ever want in pigtailsfishtails, dip-dyes and crimped bottom strands!
Why should the tails have all the fun? Play up the crown of your hairline with a simple double twist that blends into each hair tie.
