7 Beauty Items To Get ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’ Look

Susie G
by
The highly-anticipated US film adaptation of the Swedish thriller-flick-based-on-a-book The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo was finally released this past Tuesday nationwide.

There’s been much hype surrounding the film’s lead female character Lisbeth Salander which was played by actress Rooney Mara, who went under a pretty solid makeover to really get into the characterchopping off all of her locks, getting a few piercings and even bleaching her eye brows. Now that’s what I call commitment.

To help some of you fans out there to also get into the character of the computer hacking anti-heroine of the film, we’ve put together a little beauty guide for you folks. Filled with products that reflect Lisbeth’s dark attitude and badass aesthetic, these are a few goodies we sure bet you won’t find hanging around your Grandma’s vanity mirror.

Check out all of our beauty picks in the slideshow above!

Photo by Jean-Baptiste Mondino for W Magazine

Urban Decay Lipstick in Wanted, Gravity and Apocalypse, $22 each, at UrbanDecay.com

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Shadow Pencil in Barracuda and Mercury, $20 each, at UrbanDecay.com

Nails Inc Nail Polish in Victoria, $9.50, at Sephora

Sebastian Professional Liquid Steel, $17.99, at Walgreens

Raven Classic Cream Formula, $12.99, at Manic Panic

Sebastian Professional Liquid Gloss, $14.99, at Sleekhair.com

Zen Chic Kit Temporary Tattoos, $25, at TEMPTU

