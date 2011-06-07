7 Designers From Tel Aviv You Need To Know Now

You may not know it, but Tel Aviv is the fashion capital of the Middle East.

There isn’t a street in this Israeli city that doesn’t have at least one boutique or shop that is stocked with clothes or accesories from a local, independent fashion designer. With 3 design schools in this multi-cultural, modern city, Israel’s fashion creatives are literally overflowing the streets with their structured and progressive designs.

Even though some might say that clothes from Israel are too casual, or even lacking in color variety as well as prints for the most part, after speaking with these designers, I found out that many of them do create their collections tailored around the Israeli woman and the environmental factors they are forced to deal with on a daily basis.

Clothes are cut at a comfortable, loose fit due to the hot weather factor (oh, what’s up Equator?). Materials like cotton and flowy silks are used by a lot of Israeli designers too for their more “breathable” characteristics. Plus, who wants to have tight clothes stuck to their sweaty bodies anyway? I’ll pass on that, thanks.

Importing fabrics from out of the country is quite expensive, causing many of them, especially fledgling designers still in school, to fight over the same roll of fabric found at shops in the Shenkin Street district (similar to NYC’s Garment District).

When asked about why most designers don’t use more loud prints or loud colors, there seemed to be a general consensus that designing and making clothes is based more on practicality and functionality as opposed to artistic expression. Yet, the designers I’ve met with each had something different to offer up for both the local and global fashion markets, representative of the attitudes and lifestyles that they all share being from a city that is known to be a “bubble,” with all of the socio-politcal conflicts surrounding the area.

Whether it’s the nuance of creating modern pieces that draws inspiration from the past, or creating trendy, practical and sophisticated sportswear garments for the Israeli woman on-the-go, or even incorporating sharp, geometrical shapes and angles into their designs (like the Bahaus architecture that blankets the city), each of these elements are reflective of the people and culture from this amazing metropolis-by-the-sea that these designers so happen to live in.

On a recent trip to Tel Aviv, I was lucky enough to meet with 7 established designers, one of whom used a pre-internationally famous Bar Refaeli as a model back in the day, to check out their latest creations and find out more about what it’s like to be a creative in Israel’s cultural epicenter. To meet these designers and to see their latest works, be sure to click through the slideshow above!

Special thanks to Hilla Ohayon and Sarafan Showroom for their help with this article.