6 Sundance Film Festival 2012 Premieres To Keep An Eye On

Park City, Utah will be overrun with film industry insiders from January 19th to January 29 for the annual Sundance Film Festival. As always, this is the festival that will determine what movies you should get excited for over the coming year. After January 29th, we’ll know which new actors to watch, who has made a startling comeback, and what we should avoid spending our money on when these films finally do reach theaters.
Before the festival starts, however, choosing from among the short films, foreign films, documentaries, and the rest is no easy task. At StyleCaster we’ve put together a list of feature films premiering at this year’s festival that have some huge must-see potential.
These six picks listed in the slideshow above feature talented directors, exciting debuts, and casts that boast some serious star power. Whether or not all of this will add up to future ticket sales or massive critical acclaim, we’ll just have to wait to find out at the festival’s end!
Photos via Sundance.org
Nicholas Jarecki makes his directorial debut with Arbitrage, a suspense thriller set in the world of finance starring Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere
In Bachelorette, Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher and Lizzy Caplan play three friends asked to be bridesmaids at the wedding of a girl everyone called Pig Face back in high school. Could it be just as hilarious as Kristen Wiig's Bridesmaids?
Celeste and Jesse Forever is the first screenwriting credit for Rashida Jones who co-wrote and stars in this film about a divorcing couple trying to hold on to their friendship
Josh Radnor directed and stars in Liberal Arts. Radnor is a 35-year-old man in a rut who falls for a college sophomore played by Elizabeth Olsen who, once again, will appear in more than one festival film this year.
Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Jeremy Irons and Olivia Wilde, among others, star in The Words, a drama about a man who claims another writer's long lost work as his own and the consequences he must face
2 Days in New York is the sequel to Julie Delpy's 2007 comedy 2 Days in Paris. This time around, the French-American culture clashes take place in New York and Chris Rock has replaced Adam Goldberg as main character Marion's boyfriend.