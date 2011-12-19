6 Sundance Film Festival 2012 Premieres To Keep An Eye On

Park City, Utah will be overrun with film industry insiders from January 19th to January 29 for the annual Sundance Film Festival. As always, this is the festival that will determine what movies you should get excited for over the coming year. After January 29th, we’ll know which new actors to watch, who has made a startling comeback, and what we should avoid spending our money on when these films finally do reach theaters.

Before the festival starts, however, choosing from among the short films, foreign films, documentaries, and the rest is no easy task. At StyleCaster we’ve put together a list of feature films premiering at this year’s festival that have some huge must-see potential.

These six picks listed in the slideshow above feature talented directors, exciting debuts, and casts that boast some serious star power. Whether or not all of this will add up to future ticket sales or massive critical acclaim, we’ll just have to wait to find out at the festival’s end!

Photos via Sundance.org