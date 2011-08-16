6 Stylish (and Not So Stylish) Music Vids Shot In Las Vegas

Las Vegasthe city of sin, and the city of even more sinful fashion choices.

But hey, the town isn’t all that bad! I mean, where else can you rock an Elvis costume 24/7 like its totally the norm? Or hang out in a sequined-covered bikini and call it your job uniform?

Even though Las Vegas may have a few fashion faux pas stereotypes attached to it, the town is actually going to be attracting some of the biggest movers and shakers in the fashion and media landscapes (like your favorite editor here at StyleCaster), who are heading out to the desert this week for PROJECT, a quarterly contemporary fashion trade show that happens twice in Las Vegas and twice in New York every year.

In honor of this week’s internationally renowned event, I figured it might be nice to put together a short playlist of some of the most notable music videos ever shot in (or near) the Nevada oasis.

From classic videos like Sheryl Crow’s “Leaving Las Vegas” and the video for “Feel So Good” by a former friend to one Mister Diddy Dirty Money (or just simply known as “Puff Daddy” back in 1997), to brand new clips from music mixologists like Calvin Harris and his video for “Bounce,” as well as the footage collected from Steve Aoki and Afrobeat’s last trip to Sin City for their latest single “No Beef,” each music video captures a little special something about this casino-blanketed metropolis.

Check out all of the 6 music videos below that showcase a few stylish (like almost every boob-busting outfit Katy Perry wears in “Waking Up In Vegas”) and a few not so stylish get-ups (like the green leather baseball T-shirts in Mase’s video).

Calvin Harris “Bounce”

Katy Perry “Waking Up in Vegas”

Mase “Feel So Good”

Afrojack & Steve Aoki “No Beef (featuring Miss Palmer)”

Sheryl Crow “Leaving Las Vegas”

Snoop Dogg featuring Justin Timberlake “Signs”