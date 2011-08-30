6 Candy Commercials From Our Childhood We Love

There’s something about the time around the holidays and New Year’s that makes everyone feel all nostalgic. Well, at least that’s been the case for me and a few other folks I know.

Why, just the other day, a few friends and myself were just reminiscing about awesome candy and other unhealthy snack commercials back from our Toys”R”Us days.

From Fruit Roll-Ups, to Blow Pops, and even to Fun Dip, you can’t deny that some of those commercials were pure 90s radness at its finest.

If your sweet tooth self is feeling a bit inclined to take a trip down memory lane, break out the Jolly Ranchers and some Mondo fruit drinks, and take glance at 6 of our favorite candy commercials from our childhood down below!

Bubble Tape

Ring Pop

Zebra Stripe Gum

Wild & Tangy Life Savers

Jolly Rancher

Blow Pops

BONUS: Britney Spears Japanese Commercial From 1999!