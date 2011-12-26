StyleCaster
6 Bags To Score Right Now: Rebecca Minkoff’s Year-End Sale

ATTENTION ONLINE SHOPPERS: New York-based deigner Rebecca Minkoff, known for her tubular city chic bags, is holding her end-of-year online sale RIGHT NOW!

If you’re wondering why this is maje, it’s because her bag designs have slowly become coveted by shopaholics and fashionistas alike. Even celebs like Alexa Chung, Jessica Szohr, Aggy Deyn, Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively and even miss SJP herself have all been spotted wearing some of these highly-coveted, shoulder-toting staples.

Check out our 6 picks from the online sale that’s happening now right in the gallery above, and be sure to head over to the Rebecca Minkoff site to check out all of the goodies available until Thursday, December 29th at 11:59 PM (EST). But hurry, as these bags are probably going to sell out like hot cakes!

(And just to let you know, it was really, really hard only choosing just 6 bags. If our bank statements would allow, we would have picked up way more, like whoa.)

Rebecca Minkoff Jodi Baby Bag, $215, at Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Affair, $215, at Rebecca Minkoff

Croc Embossed Jane Satchel, $275, at Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Suede M.A.C. Clutch, $170, at Rebecca Minkoff

Stud Rocker, $180, at Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff Smitten Mini Purse, $125, at Rebecca Minkoff

