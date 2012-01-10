6 Actors To Watch Out For At The 2012 Sundance Film Festival

The real buzz for performances at Sundance doesn’t come until after its January 29th end date, but we can start to make predictions as to who may just have a breakout performance that will launch a new name into the world’s collective consciousness la Elizabeth Olsen of last year’s festival.
We’ve put together a list of six actors and actresses whose names you might not (yet) associate with critical acclaim on the silver screen. Some of them you know from television, some of them you’ve seen in the role of the best friend several times over, and others are festival veterans who may finally reach larger audiences when the critics have a go at the work they’ve turned out for Sundance this year.
Andrea Riseborough in Shadow Dancer
You're likely to see quite a bit of Andrea Riseborough this year. Shes the star of Madonnas W.E., and at Sundance shell appear in the thriller Shadow Dancer, in which she plays a single mother active in the IRA, who becomes a mole for British Intelligence. Were pretty confident Riseborough is one actress whose career is on the rise.
[Photo via IMDB]
Ari Graynor in For A Good Time, Call...
You may remember Ari Graynor from supporting roles in comedies What's Your Number? and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. In For a Good Time Call
, Graynor will be front and center as a woman who starts up a phone sex business with her roommate. You can also catch her in the Sundance premiere film Celeste and Jesse Forever. We're always looking for a good female-driven comedy and hope Graynor can bring the funny to this one.
[Photo via IMDB]
Aubrey Plaza in Safety Not Guaranteed
Aubrey Plaza, of Parks and Recreation fame, made her Sundance debut in Derek Comedys Mystery Team. That film didnt attract large public audiences but Safety Not Guaranteed, with a cast that also includes Kristen Bell and New Girl's Jake M. Johnson, just might. We love Plaza as Parks Department employee April Ludgate and are eager to see how funny shell be in this movie about magazine employees sent to interview a guy looking for a companion for time travel.
[Photo via IMDB]
Mark Webber in The End of Love
Mark Webber has appeared in many Sundance festival films and Sundance 2012 is no exception. Hell be in three movies this year: For A Good Time Call..., Save the Date and The End of Love, which he also wrote and directed. With so many projects in the works, youd think that youd hear more about Webber. Who knows? Post-Sundance you could be hearing his name a lot more.
[Photo via IMDB]
Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Aaron Paul in Smashed
Mary Elizabeth Winstead is perhaps best known for her roles as a scream queen in horror movies. At Sundance, youll see a different side of the actress when she stars as one half of a couple whose relationship revolves around alcohol in the drama Smashed. Will Winstead become the object of critical acclaim post-Sundance? If nothing else, this role will show the world (or at least festival goers) some of her range as an actress.
[Photo via IMDB]
Zachary Booth in Keep the Lights On
You may have seen Zachary Booth in Nick & Noras Infinite Playlist or as Michael Hewes on Damages. At Sundance, we're excited to see him take on a dramatic, leading role in Keep the Lights On. He'll star alongside Danish actor Thure Lindhardt as a closeted lawyer who gets involved with a documentary filmmaker in New York City in the late 90s.
[Photo via Cine City - The NYU Grad Film Blog]