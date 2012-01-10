6 Actors To Watch Out For At The 2012 Sundance Film Festival

The real buzz for performances at Sundance doesn’t come until after its January 29th end date, but we can start to make predictions as to who may just have a breakout performance that will launch a new name into the world’s collective consciousness la Elizabeth Olsen of last year’s festival.

We’ve put together a list of six actors and actresses whose names you might not (yet) associate with critical acclaim on the silver screen. Some of them you know from television, some of them you’ve seen in the role of the best friend several times over, and others are festival veterans who may finally reach larger audiences when the critics have a go at the work they’ve turned out for Sundance this year.

Check out the slideshow above for a look at six Sundance performances we can’t wait to watch and let us know who you’re excited to see in the comments section below!