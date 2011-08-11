5 Too Cool For School Must Have Items: Lust List

If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.

Now that the summer is coming to a close and fall’s latest fashions are hitting the local shops, its time to start thinking about what to stock up on for the upcoming season.

But forget about putting boring items like socks and pencils on your listinstead, invest your hard earned bread on the finer things in life like beeswax candles shaped into adorable horses, or even make a bribe offer to someone at the Louis Vuitton head office to give you one of their exclusive jars of designer honey!

To check out what other items you can also boldly invest your shekels in, take a browse through the products in the slideshow above!

