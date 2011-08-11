5 Too Cool For School Must Have Items: Lust List

If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.
Now that the summer is coming to a close and fall’s latest fashions are hitting the local shops, its time to start thinking about what to stock up on for the upcoming season.
But forget about putting boring items like socks and pencils on your listinstead, invest your hard earned bread on the finer things in life like beeswax candles shaped into adorable horses, or even make a bribe offer to someone at the Louis Vuitton head office to give you one of their exclusive jars of designer honey!
To check out what other items you can also boldly invest your shekels in, take a browse through the products in the slideshow above!
With the fall season just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start thinking about what your new seasonal jacket will be. May I suggest this colorful Lavenham quilted jacket designed by the innovative London label Cassette Playa?
Back in 2009, the folks at Louis Vuitton were actually daring enough to put beehives on the roof of their Champs-Élysées headquarters. Now it seems that the French luxury brand are reaping the fruits of their labor by packaging their own line of honey. But don't expect to see these little bunches of extravagance in stores anytime soon, as these jars are made exclusively for Louis Vuitton's close friends and family
Call me corny, but anything shaped like a horse or a unicorn has a 99.9% chance of winning my affection, like these beeswax candles created from custom molds by Shelter
Danish designer Henrik Vibskov debuted his spring/summer 2012 collection recently at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Models during the show were all sporting these crazy double glasses, as seen in the photo above. I can't explain why, but I need to have these. Maybe its because everything Vibskov does, no matter how cooky the design is, I always seem to love it!
These unisex WeSC x Bing Bang headphones by Bing Bang jewelry designer Anna Sheffield are cute and super practical for all you fellow music lovers out there. Plus, it comes with a bonus charm bracelet that can be left adorned around the headphone wire, or feel free to throw it on with the rest of your wrist flair