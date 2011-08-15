StyleCaster
5 Things We Need For Our Inner Post-Punk Nerd: Lust List

5 Things We Need For Our Inner Post-Punk Nerd: Lust List

5 Things We Need For Our Inner Post-Punk Nerd: Lust List
If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.

This week, I’ve been channeling my inner post-punk, alternative goth, hipster rocker aura, which might have to do with the fact that New York has been hit with some very rainy, Seattle-like weather this week.

Listening to bands like Joy Division and The Cure all week long, my urge to splurge has been attracted to some more dark and nerdy creative products this week, like a white vase crafted into the shape of a heart, like a real heart, and some really expensive candles in the shape of moody, British crooner Morrissey, former frontman of The Smiths (one of the original emo rock bands in music history).

To check out the rest of this week’s picks that even retired Gossip Girl actress, now gothic rocker-for-life Taylor Momsen would covet, take a browse through the slideshow above!

Fashionable and eco-friendly, this handbag from Vivienne Westwood's Ethical Fashion Programme, which has hired over 7,000 women in Nairobi to create bags like this one for Westwood's fall 2011 collection, not only makes you look fierce wearing it, but also shows you're a globally conscience person too!

[via Vivienne Westwood]

These Morrissey candles from New York boutique Occulter will make the perfect addition to any shrine devoted to the depressing Brit rocker!

[via Occulter]

Forget about leather or PVC combat bootsthis fall it's all about these topos hair boots from Dr. Martens, available from REVOLVEclothing

[via HIGHSNOBIETY]

If Crate & Barrel teamed up with Hot Topic for a home accessories line, I'm positive this Flower Pump vase would be included!

[via The Creators Project, A Celebration of Creativity]

What better way to let house guests know that you're smart than having a shelf full of books. Or if you're not a book reader, then why not invest in this clever book clock?

[via Colossal]

The Rodarte x Opening Ceremony Fall Look Book is Gorgeous!

The Rodarte x Opening Ceremony Fall Look Book is Gorgeous!

