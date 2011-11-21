5 Really Bad Fashion Films Like Whoa

Fashion films have been popping up more and more frequently over the last few years. From forward-thinking designers like Gareth Pugh to more popularly known brands like H&M, just about everyone in the fashion game is getting aboard the fashion film bandwagon.

I for one am a big fan of fashion films. I think that they help create more depth for a brand and let fashionistas like myself connect with the clothes and the brand on an emotional level.

So, it’s pretty disappointing to see a video calling itself a fashion film when it’s anything but that.

Thanks to Google, I managed to stumble upon a few short videos having the cojones to label themselves as fashion films when most of them just leave me confused, offended and a little bit upset.

I get that most of these films are probably from smaller labels that don’t have a big budget to put behind a video project, but c’mon, one can still put a little bit of thought behind a concept for a fashion film and not turn something out that looks cheesy, clich and pointless.

Check out a few prime examples below, and let us know what you think in the comments section underneath:

The production quality ain’t that bad, but I’m just totally confused on what’s the concept behind the film? And why would people in office garb be burning coals?



I mean, really?! I don’t even know where to begin…



This film is either pushing shoes or goofy grins/smirks or slow motion hair tosses.

I’m an advocate of the grungy goth revival, but this girl is SO AWKWARD with her facial expressions and body language. Plus, she smiles tootrue goths don’t smile.

This video was brought to you by the Urban Outfitters Spring/Summer 2012 catalog in association with the Hipsters of Williamsburg Community Outreach Association.