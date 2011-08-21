5 Questions with Sonic Sultan DJ Vikas Sapra: Scene Shapers

DJing at the most exclusive soires and trendiest clubs these days, DJ Vikas Sapra is the latest underground whiz kid that’s emerging from New York’s nightlife scene with his expansive musical knowledge that would impress any music snob out on the dance floor.

To get all the juicy gossip on this Punjabi DJ, I decided to meet up with Mr. Sapra this week to find out what urged him to leave a career from a 9-to-5 on Wall Street for the all-night rage fests in the Lower East Side. Check out the interview below to find out his amazing answer and other fun facts about this hotshot DJ, like how he plans on being the first DJ to conquer the party scene in outer spacereally.

Where are you originally from?

I’m the progeny of Punjabi parents and I had my fair share of Bollywood influence growing upwhich may explain my love for all things disco (seeexhibit A andexhibit B). Bridge and tunnel by birth, I grew up in New Jersey, also home to fellow musician and life coach Rah Digga. I lived in Copenhagen for a year, and that’s where I really embraced house and electronic music.

How long have you lived in New York?

I’ve been in and out since 1998, but I moved to Williamsburg three years ago and don’t have any plans on moving any time soon.However, all my nights are in Manhattanyou can find me at The Darby on Wednesdays, Mister H on Thursdays, Hotel Chantelle on Fridays and playing poolside at the Thompson LES on Sundays.

Why did you leave the “corporate world” and become a DJ?

I wouldn’t say I fled Wall Street and ran to Williamsburgwell, maybe I did. But I left my corporate job to pursue something more entrepreneurial, and during that transition I started DJing as a hobby. It kind of just took off from there so I decided to roll with it, and here I am.

Where do you see your DJ career going in the future?

SpaceI think it’s a very underserved market. But while I’m still here, I’d like to work on more conceptual projects and curate music for fashion shows, special events and video. My love of music is much greater than my love of nightlife, so production seems like the natural progression. And if all that fails, then I’ll hit the Bar Mitzvah, wedding and cruise circuit.

What makes you stand out from other DJs?

First off, I’m brown. Second, I don’t discriminate genresthere’s great music in every style and so much of it is derivative of another. During a live DJ set, what sets me apart is the way I frequently pair tracks from diverse genres, yet still maintain a consistent vibeunless I’m drinking Jameson, then anything goes. Unlike many of my peers who play “indie” music, I tend to have a lot more commercial club experienceand playing big rooms is where you truly learn the art of DJing and start to learn crowd dynamics.

Photo by Nina Robinson, styled by Katharine Polk