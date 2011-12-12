5 Movies From The Past Year To See For The Stylish Set

As the year comes to a close, people begin to tally up everything into “Best Of” lists, from film to fashion. Here at StyleCaster, we’ve compiled a list that encompasses both.
Check out the slideshow above for five movies released from the past year that you should see for the brilliant costume design, if nothing else. And though they might not all be getting Oscar buzz in the costume design category, they definitely get style points from us.
Can you think of any other 2011 movies you’d want to see on this list? Leave a comment down below to let us know!
The 1920s jazz-age style speaks for itself in silent film The Artist
The behavior of some of the Southern belles in the The Help may be deplorable, but their brightly colored, early 1960s fashions are totes fun to watch on screen
There are two things Midnight in Paris makes the viewer long for: A trip to Paris and Adriana's (Marion Cotillard) entire wardrobe
My Week With Marilyn showcases Monroe's less glamorous side, but the dressed-down Marilyn still rocks some great 1950s style
Drive had guys wishing they could channel Ryan Gosling's cool with this deadly fierce scorpion jacket