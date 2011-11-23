5 Meatless Thanksgiving Ideas That Will Leave You Stuffed

Looking to celebrate Turkey Day sans turkey? Eco-friendly website Inhabitat has put together a list of 5 great alternatives for your holiday meal.

From the classic meatless food brand Tofurky to raw food alternatives, these 5 vegetarian and vegan friendly options are perfect for those who are meat-conscience (and even health-conscience too) this holiday season.

1. TOFURKY VEGETARIAN FEAST

It’s a helping of spongy goodness perfect for any vegan.

2. FIELD ROAST CELEBRATION ROAST

Get your savory wheat protein on with this meatless roll of awesome, filled with butternut squash, apple and mushroom stuffing.

3. QUORN TURK’Y

Great for holiday meals and sandwiches, Quorn’s Turk’y Roast is the perfect, low fat alternative to the real thing.

4. GARDEIN STUFFED VEGGIE TURKEY ROAST

If you’re looking for a more gourmet option to serve at the dinner table, Gardein’s Stuffed Veggie Turkey Roast has a succulent texture and flavoring that could even confuse your pro-meat guests.

5. MAGIC VEGAN LOAF MAKER

Thanks to the genuis that is Jennifer McCann, you can customize your own vegan loaf dishes on this site that offers free recipes of your choosing.