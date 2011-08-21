StyleCaster
5 Awesome Accessories For Yourself And Your Home: Lust List

Susie G
by
If there is one thing that Rebecca Black taught me, it’s that Friday comes after Thursday. And if there’s one thing my professional career taught me, it’s that Fridays are paydays.

You know the saying, “Less is more”? Well, I believe you can never have enough accessories on one’s body nor in one’s home. I mean, what better to express yourself than wearing your heart on your sleeve and showing it off under your own roof!

This week, I’ve managed to stumble upon pretty sweet “pieces of flair” for one’s self and one’s homefrom a Keith Haring bowtie that would look adorable on any guy or any gal, to a set of coasters that might look like today’s lunch, these quirky goods are fun pieces to express yourself, loud and clear.

To see all of this week’s selections, click through the slideshow above!

If you don't agree with me that these intricately woven chairs by Rami Tareef aren't the coolest thing ever, then we can't be friendssorry

[via Dezeen]

Sadly these yummy deli sandwich coasters are unable to double as a midnight snack...unless you think plastic is part of a food group

[via The Creators Project, A Celebration of Creativity]

The Ace Hotel have just racked up a kajillion hipster points thanks to their latest collaboration with backpack manufacturer Fjällräven Kånken to  create a special edition backpack, available at the New York and Portland locations, and online

[via PAPER Magazine]

Fans of these Italian, 60s-inspired sunglasses by Sunettes include Lady Gaga, Kelis and Agyness Deyn

[via Vogue Italia]

Just about every collaboration uniform experiment has been doing lately is absolutely amazingespecially their capsule collection with graffiti artist Keith Haring. How adorable is this bow tie?!

[via HIGHSNOBIETY]

