4 Maje Fashion Exhibits You Don’t Want To Miss In 2012

This year, fashion is the subject of museum exhibitions the world over. Designer retrospectives and meditations on a fashion designer's impact seem to be all the rage at museums in the United States and abroad. To make your life a bit easier, we've decided to put together a list of four must-see exhibits opening in 2012.

1. Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective, March 25 – July 8 at the Denver Art Museum: This retrospective will feature a collection of 200 haute couture pieces accompanied by photographs, drawings and films that delve into the development of the illustrious designer’s style. The Denver Art Museum is the only place in the U.S. that will house the exhibition that addresses the first days of Saint Laurent’s career at Dior in 1958, through his final collection in 2002. Tickets are likely to go quickly, so be sure to pick yours up ASAP!

2. Christian Louboutin, March 28 – July 1 at the Design Museum in London: The first Louboutin retrospective to hit the UK will celebrate 20 years of the iconic designer’sstyles and inspirations. The exhibit will also take the museum visitor through each stage of the design process to reveal how Louboutin’s shoes are constructed, from sketching to factory production.

3. Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada: On Fashion, May 10 – August 12 at The Costume Institute in New York: This exhibition will explore the similarities between these two Italian designers from different eras through fictional conversations between the two women. Schiaparelli designs from the 1920s to 1950s, and Prada pieces from the late 1980s to the present will be will be compared and contrasted. If this isn’t enough to get you excited, you should know that the creative consultant for this one is Baz Luhrmann. We just hope it’s half as good as the Alexander McQueen exhibition, which was The Costume Institute’s last foray into fashion.

4. Louis Vuitton Marc Jacobs, March 9 – September 16 at Les Arts Dcoratifs in Paris: This tribute to the luxury house celebrates the careers of both its founder and 15-year Creative Director. The exhibition aims to show the two designers’ impact on contemporary fashion and provide insight into the industry’s technological advances, stylistic creations and artistic collaborations. This may be the biggest fashion exhibit of the year. The Louis Vuitton team is just as excited for this exhibit as we are and have set up the website loveartdeco so that fans can follow its progress.

