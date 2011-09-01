31 Show-Stopping Styles From New Zealand Fashion Week

Last week, New Zealand held their annual fashion week in the capital city of Auckland, showcasing the latest designer duds from down-under (apparently, that term doesn’t only just apply to Australia) for the autumn/winter 2012 season.

This year’s showing had an eclectic line-up, with rarely any two shows sporting the same kind of looks. In addition, a wide range of themes and trends surfaced on the catwalks, including neo-gothic minimalism, 80s postmodernism, librarian-approved chicness, new romanticism, Harajuku Gothic Lolita, disco drag and post-apocalyptic tribal.

One semi-persistent trend I noticed from last week’s runway shows was the attention-grabbing hairdos, hairwraps and hats that were seen on the tops of models from the Annah Stretton, Deryn Schmidt, Trelise Cooper, Zambesi, Taylor and World collections. Looks like for the upcoming year in New Zealand, what you wear on your head will be just as important as what you wear on your back!

Since New Zealand’s fashion week is just once a year, menswear along with bridal styles were also infused in last week’s shows, but not to as great as an extent as with contemporary womenswear.

Take a look at the whole range of eye-catching styles for the ladies we spotted from New Zealand in the slideshow above, and let us know which designers you’re feeling (or not feeling) in the comments section below!

All photos from NZFW