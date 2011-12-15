3 Q’s With Sebastian Professional Visionary Maja Ivarsson

Leave it to boundary-pushing Sebastian Professional to recruit rock ‘n roll maven Maja Ivarsson as one of the professional haircare brand’s own Visionaries.

You might be familiar with Maja, who is the heavy hitting frontwoman for Swedish rock group The Sounds. Known for rocking out the jams with her killer style, Maja has become a fearless face of fashion, mixing her stylish know-how with a healthy dose of attitude.

To find out a little bit more about this blonde bombshell, the team at Sebastian Professional caught up with Maja to get the inside scoop on her hair regime, how she maintains her stellar platinum locks, and other inside deets.

Be sure to read on below for the full interviewwho knows, maybe a few of you blonde babes out there might pick up a beauty tip or two!

1. How long have you been platinum? Why do you love the look? Were you inspired by anyone/thing?

I was actually a naturally born blonde but the older I got, like in high school, I started to bleach it because it was gettingkind of dark… but I like it like this;-) I don’t think I would feel like myself if it wasn’t platinum.

Of course Debbie Harry had a great influence on me when I was a teenager, because the music that was around at the time was all grunge and I thought that Blondie‘ssound and her look was so cool.

2. What products do you use to maintain your color? Looking for specific product names and order of application. What is your styling routine?

I have a collaboration with Sebastian Professional and they make really good hair products. I like their shampoo, Color Ignite, and their Shaper hairspray. It’s great when you’re on tour because you never know when you’ll be able to get another shower (ha!).

But my styling routine is pretty easy, just a great haircut can do it. I don’t do too much before the show except a little hairspray and doing my make up! I’ve always done everything myself, from clothes to hair and makeup so it’s easy now after all these years on the road.

3. Do you have any music and beauty icons? Ladies of rock that have inspired you?

I really like Grace Jones. She’s one of those ladies that there’s only one of them. She has such a cool style. I saw her perform in London this summer. She looks amazing, still. And she’s just a crazy stage persona. I absolutely love her. And Stevie Nicks is pretty awesome too. Those would be my icons, I look up to those cool ladies. And something I could maybe become when I’m older.