The 26 Pound Party Gummy Bear: Overdose On Some Sweet Fun

If you’re looking to make your holiday party a lot more awesome this year, why not invest in purchasing a 26-pound Party Gummy Bear, with hollow belly that’s perfect for holding eggnog, champagne or even more gummy bears?!

With this 32,000-calorie centerpiece, you’ll definitely be able to feed guests all night long. Actually, you’ll be able to feed about 265 of your closest friends as the bear offers 265 snack-sized servings.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to use the Party Gummy Bear just once. Boasting a shelf life of 12 months, you can reuse the monster of a sweet-tooth as a centerpiece for more than one occasion, just as long as you protect it from direct sunlight and excessive heat, as well as properly storing it in the plastic container that comes with the Party Gummy Bear.

The Party Gummy Bear sizes up at 17 inches long, 10 inches wide and 5.5 inches deep. While the ridiculously ridiculous gummy bear is gluten-free, the gelatin is made from pork, making it a party faux-pas for those that keep vegetarian/vegan, kosher or halal.

Obviously made right here in the USA, for the pretty steep price of $149.99, you can order your own Party Gummy Bear from Vat19 which is available in four different flavors: blue raspberry, green apple, orange and red cherry.

If you need more convincing on why the Party Gummy Bear rules so hard like whoa, why not check out this video right down below: