24 Stunning Styles From Rio de Janeiro Fashion Week

On Saturday, Fashion Rio (Rio’s Fashion Week) came to a close. The five-day event showcased 24 Brazilian designers’ Inverno (that’s Portugeuse for Winter) 2012 RTW collections. While some designers went out of their way to really put on a show (the backdrop for the Oestudio show was a mass of moving people enclosed in a spandex parachute), others let their collections speak for themselves.

If nothing else, the designs out of Rio this year put on display the wide range of styles that can be found in Brazil. The loud colors and tropical prints often associated with Rio de Janeiro were hard to come by. Instead, Rio fashion week highlights included bold patterns, feminine shapes and statement-making materials.

Some designers played with rich fabrics and interesting textures. gatha and 2nd Floor incorporated furs and reptile skin into their collections.Several others seemed to take inspiration from past decades. Maria Bonita Extra and New Order were both loving 60s silhouettes, while Andrea Marques’s maxi dresses and TNG’s use of denim brought the 70s to mind.

[All photos from FFW]