’21 Jump Street’ Trailer Debuts Online Sans Johnny Depp

Thanks to the power of Twitter and 21 Jump Street fans (like myself), the upcoming major motion picture that’s based on the 80s FOX Drama (which launched Johnny Depp‘s career) released the first trailer for the flick online yesterday.

Starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, the unlikely duo play two cops that join an undercover unit posing as teenagers trying to infiltrate a drug operation seeding from a local high school.

While the trailer is lacking in some Johnny Depp action (and some rad 80s hairdos), he is slated to make a cameo in the movie which is set to be released in theaters on March 16, 2012.

