18 Jaw-Dropping Styles From Seoul Fashion Week

The fashion world got a little sneak preview of the talent Seoul Fashion Week had to offer when Concept Korea IV presented the collections of five up-and-coming South Korean designers at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week back in September. Fast forward about a month later, and this capital city is all a buzz with boatloads of more lust-worthy collections at its own spring/summer 2012 fashion week.

Aesthetics ranged throughout the eclectic group of designers from avant-garde leathers mixed with soft chiffons at Nohke J to graphically girlish floral frocks at Steve J & Yoni P, and lean, minimal silhouettes at Park Choon Moo. The standout, however, was designer, Sang Bong Lie, who introduced a colorful collection consisting of structured dresses with geometric cutout detailing, ombre coats and floral printed pleated skirts.

If there’s one trend to pinpoint from Seoul Fashion Week, it’s the kind of go-with-your-gut omnipresence throughout the Spring collections. Each designer showcased work from a unique perspective that didn’t seem to be hankered down by a preoccupation with showing certain styles that were in vogue, so to say, which can end up being the tragic downfall of many young designers.

All photos from SFW