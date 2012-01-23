17 Lovely Looks From Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012

Berlin Fashion Week kicked off January 18th and finished up this past Saturday. Since 2007, the Mercedes-Benz sponsored event has showcased the more wearable designs of Berlin’s emerging talents.

This year, big-name brands like Escada Sport and Hugo by Hugo Boss, were joined by a slew of up-and-comers. With so many design schools located in the ber hip city, it’s not difficult to fill the runways with fresh looks that the whole industry may one day follow.

Models from the Guido Maria Kretschmer runway show topped off statement-making designs with silver face paint and dramatic hair, while Wood Wood‘s collection took on a youthful, student theme. A number of designers stuck to autumnal colors, making Alexandra Kiesel’s bright color blocking stand out. One clear trend throughout the diverse array of Autumn/Winter collections was the pairing of chunky knits with fluid, delicate fabrics, seen prominently in the Lala Berlin and Schumacher shows.

Though these designers might not be considered A-list quite yet, there were quite a few A-listers in attendance to support their work. Top models Karlie Kloss and Joan Smalls walked the runway while American celebrities Jared Leto and Julianne Moore sat front row at some of this year’s shows.

[All photos from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week]