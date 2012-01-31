StyleCaster
16 Top Styles From Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Stockholm AW12

Monica Burton
Earlier this week, the runways of chilly Stockholm were full of hot, cold-weather looks from both local and non-local designers (such as Britain’s own Burberry), who flocked to the Swedish capital to showcase their Autumn/Winter 2012 collections for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

During the three-day period, Sweden’s home-grown creatives proved that they are indeed experts at layering, and masters of using the warmest fabrics, knits and wools.

On Monday, Stylein helped kick off the event with wearable dresses and jumpsuits in vibrant solids.

Boomerang also reminded everyone of the season with chunky knits scarves, while Carin Wester did the same by incorporating luxurious winter coats into her collection that included many classically feminine designs.

V Ave Shoe Repair had one of the more dramatic collections. Models walked the runway wering dark colors in bold, futuristic shapes.

In contrast to V Ave Shoe Repair, the looks from the Whyred runway show seemed to be inspired by the shapes and color palette of a Swedish forest.

Go-to favorites like Cheap Monday and Rodebjer killed it once again by pushing the boundaries on current trend staples with Cheap Monday doing their own unique take on boyfriend jeans, while Rodebjer had no problem throwing bold colors into the mix.

Click through the slideshow above to see these and more fashion week highlights, and let us know what you think in the comments section below!

[Photos courtesey of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Stockholm]

