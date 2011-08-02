148 Year-Old Boot Brand Opens First-Ever Retail Store in NYC

Heritage brand The Frye Company, known for their superior quality of leather footwear, opened their first flagship store in SoHo, New York City this past Monday. This is a first in the brand’s 148-year history, and is only just the start of The Frye Company’s national and international retail expansion.

Over the next 5 years, Frye plans on opening several other stores, both Stateside and abroad, in locations like Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Aspen and London. Not only are they amping the boot shopping experience on the retail level, Frye also plans to launch a brand new state-of-the-art ecommerce website and a social media platform to stay in touch with their growing, internet savvy customer base.

The brand new store at 113 Spring Street will offer both men’s and women’s shoes and accessories. In addition to hosting the largest collection of Frye products in any single store, the new flagship will also offer exclusive services for shoppers and current Frye owners such as boot personalization with hot stamping and boot tattooing as well as providing personal shopping services and appointments with private fit specialists.

The store itself is also an experience to behold, with the warm lighting, exposed brick walls and 15-foot black tin ceilings at the front of the shop that has hanging custom-made brass lighting pendants attached. If you have trouble picturing what that looks like in your head, trust me when I say you just need to go to the store to check it out in personit really looks that amazing!

If there is only one place I can recommend to get your Fall shoe shopping on, it would have to be Frye’s brand new flagship store in SoHo. With a great selection of their classic harness boots, to their latest collection of clogs (which is so going to make a come-back thanks to the 90s revival trend) and their kick-ass lace-up boots with a bit of a heel (my personal favorite), there will be a boot for all you trendy twitter-ers out there! #FryeIsFierce