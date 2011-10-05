14 Chic Transportation Options For the Stylista On-the-Go

Handbags, sunglasses, wrist flair — we all know these accessories are basic essentials for any true stylista. But, what about the ultimate accessory? We’re talking about that set of wheels (or non-wheels) a truly busy jetsetter needs to go from the airport to the local shopping districts, and then off to all the exciting late-night hotspots in town.

If you think about it, just about every great fashionable period in history had at least one go-to transport option — Teen rebels had their Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the 50s, Brit Mods had their Vespa scooters in the 60s, Wall Street yuppies had the Delorean in the 80s and grunge rockers had their skateboards in the 90s.

Now in the 21st century, there are just way too many choices to decide on how to get around town. From eco-friendly automobiles to even luxury space voyages (thanks to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galatic), the only bad thing about traveling in style these days is having to narrow it down to one kind of vehicle you and your Les Smoking Slippers will get into (or onto).

To help get your decision-making motors going, check out our top picks in the slideshow above for the most stylish transportation options that are perfect for any trendy traveler!