14 Chic Transportation Options For the Stylista On-the-Go

Handbags, sunglasses, wrist flair — we all know these accessories are basic essentials for any true stylista. But, what about the ultimate accessory? We’re talking about that set of wheels (or non-wheels) a truly busy jetsetter needs to go from the airport to the local shopping districts, and then off to all the exciting late-night hotspots in town.
If you think about it, just about every great fashionable period in history had at least one go-to transport option — Teen rebels had their Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the 50s, Brit Mods had their Vespa scooters in the 60s, Wall Street yuppies had the Delorean in the 80s and grunge rockers had their skateboards in the 90s.
Now in the 21st century, there are just way too many choices to decide on how to get around town. From eco-friendly automobiles to even luxury space voyages (thanks to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galatic), the only bad thing about traveling in style these days is having to narrow it down to one kind of vehicle you and your Les Smoking Slippers will get into (or onto).
To help get your decision-making motors going, check out our top picks in the slideshow above for the most stylish transportation options that are perfect for any trendy traveler!
ELECTRIC-FYING BIKES
Who doesn't like to look stylish and help the environment at the same time? With electric bikes, you can easily get to where you want to go without leaving a carbon footprint! Check out the modern and vintage models from FlyKly (pictured above), or take a gander at the futuristic-looking bikes from Evolve.
YACHT ROCK
For those of you that happen to live in the more climate-friendly regions of the world and go island hopping on a daily basis, why not invest in a top-of-the-line speed boat, designed by Italian luxury house Gucci? All we ask if that you try to keep it classy and resist the urge to yell "I'm on a boat!" when you're cruising in the Aquariva by Gucci.
SURF AND TURF
(As if we needed another reason to love the iconic French brand.) CHANEL not only creates chic clothing but chic sportsgear as well! From surfboards to snowboards and even skis, CHANEL has got you label-loving athletes totally covered.
COOL RIDER
With the already epic collection that is Missoni for Target, it's a bit of a (good) surprise to see a zig zagged-covered bicycle thrown into the print-heavy bunch! FYI: If you plan on donning the rest of your Missoni for Target goodies while cruising around this bike, then you might just need a Missoni intervention (seriously).
COMPACT CUTIES
The recently buzzed about Fiat compact car (thank you, Jennifer Lopez) have finally arrived to the American shores! The Italian automaker has already announced two limited edition models: the Fiat 500 by Gucci and Fiat 500 Pink Ribbon." Fiat will be donating a proceed of the sales from the "Pink Ribbon" model to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. And as you already know, supporting a great cause is always in style!