‘120 Minutes’ Returns With 2 Hours of Indie Music Radness

Some of you may be too young to remember the cult late-night TV series 120 Minutes that ran on MTV from 1986 to 2000. The program featured the latest music videos and in-studio interviews with some of the most buzzworthy, indie music acts of the day.

Starting on July 30th at 1 AM EST, 120 Minutes will return to the small screen on the last Sunday of each month, with original host Matt Pinfield, on sister channel MTV2. The debut episode will feature interviews with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, hip-hop Wunderkind Lupe Fiasco, songstress PJ Harvey, Brooklyn’s own Sleigh Bells and many more.

Last night, MTV celebrated the show’s return with an invite-only launch party at the Bowery Ballroom in downtown New York. At the event, Matt Pinfeld held a Q&A session with the VIP guests. Afterwards, indie up-and-comers Cults put on an electrifying performance for those lucky few who got to attend the special soire.

I’m glad the program is back on the air, but why not put it back on MTV? Or are those late-night time slots reserved for infomercials and re-runs of the Jersey Shore?

If you also happen to be a person like me who has no access to cable TV (just left with a computer and an internet connection to keep up on pop culture musings), then fear notTelevision-less fans can log on to 120.MTV2.com to catch up on episodes, both old and new.