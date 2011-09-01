100 Years of East London Style in 101 Seconds

The international chain of massively huge shopping centers known as Westfield has just released a quirky viral video in an effort to promote their newest location, opening up in East London’s Stratford City on Tuesday, September 13.

The video, directed by Jake Lunt along with The Viral Factory, features the biggest East London staples in music, fashion and dance from over the last 100 years.

From the Charleston to Coco Chanel-approved chapeaus, and even from swing music to super skinny jeans, this minute-and-a-half-long-ish clip sure manages to cover all of the East London trends and fads from the past century.

The opening of the Westfield Stratford City location will make this shopper’s paradise “the largest urban shopping centre in Europe,” according to tech blog The Creators Project. Looks like us Yanks now have another reason to visit London in the near future!

Check out the dance-tastic video below to get your British fashion history on the go (no rhyme intended)!