10 Songs To Find Your Inner Goth From DJ Lil Internet

While some of you might be getting ready for Halloween this week by doing last minute costume shopping, stocking up on candy corn and loading up on pumpkins, why not get in the spirit (or shall we say ghost?) of the autumn holiday with the help of some pretty dark tunage.

A notable expert in all things weird, creepy and just all sorts of unusual, I reached out to my devilishly red-haired amigo Lil Internet who is a DJ, producer and video director for KarmaloopTV here in New York City.

Known for throwing one of the most craziest and costume-friendly regular parties in Boston (and probably the whole country) in the last decade called “<3throb" (yes, kids do know how to actually rage up there) as well as having a panache for things of the dark and twisted, Lil Internet has wrangled together quite a list of jams that aren't so much to be played during a Halloween party, but rather to listen to if you want to tap into your inner goth.

Just be sure you’re ready to cross over to the dark side…

Warning: After listing to the playlist below, if you experience a harshness to sunlight, an inclination to wear only black clothes as well as dye your hair jet black, then you indeed might be turning into a goth.

Type O Negative “Love You To Death”

Skinny Puppy “Worlock”

The Sisters of Mercy “Lucretia, My Reflection”

Bauhaus “Bela Lugosi’s Dead”

Ministry “Angel”

Meat Beat Manifesto “Helter Skelter ’97”

My LIfe with the Thrill Kill Kult “After the Flesh”

The Smiths “How Soon is Now?”

Nine Inch Nails “Ruiner”

White Zombie “Blood Milk and Sky”