10 Songs To Find Your Inner Canadian From DJ Felix Cartal

Oh, Canadahow massive and relatively quiet of a nation thou art.

Home to neighborhood essentials like maple syrup and hockey fanatics, Canada is also known to boast a lot of great musical talents as well, like Alanis Morissette, Broken Social Scene, Diamond Rings and a whole slew of other Juno-worthy melody makers.

To help us give a tonal tour guide of that great nation to the north, we’ve enlisted the help of Dim Mak Record’s own Felix Cartal. Hailing from Vancouver, which was just recently listed as one of the top 5 most livable cities in the world, Felix is quite proud of his British Columbian roots.

When he’s not gallivanting around the world, spinning at the sickest parties or the craziest after hours hot spots from Milwaukee to Melbourne, you’ll be able to find this international DJ 79% of the time in Vancouver, going out with friends for some high-grade sushi, or even working at home on some sweet new beats.

With a round up of the best jams from Canadian artists like dance floor masters MSTKRFT to 90s adult contemporary musician Bryan Adams, Felix’s playlist below will have you wanting to pack your bags and ship up north, only to elope and settle down with some local so you can live up the free healthcare high life!

Arcade Fire “Wake Up”

Leonard Cohen “Everybody Knows”

Stompin’ Tom Connors “The Good Ol’ Hockey Game”

Gob “Soda”

Bryan Adams “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”

Paul Anka “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”

Nelly Furtado “Maneater”

Godspeed You! Black Emperor “East Hastings”

MSTRKRFT “Easy Love”

Barenaked Ladies “Lovers In A Dangerous Time”