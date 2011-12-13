10 Books For The Fashionista In Your Life

The gift-giving season is winding down, but if you still haven’t found something for the fashionista in your life, there’s still hope yet. Maybe you didn’t know her size or that bag you thought about getting was just too expensive to buy for anyone (but you).
Getting that picky fashion lover a book might just be the way to go this holiday season. We’ve compiled ten books published this year, some more literary than others, that sure won’t disappoint any fan of fashion. You’ll be sure to find at least one that’s perfect for your stylish gift recipient, and unlike some of the other gifts you may have considered giving your more fashion conscious friends, books are one size fits all!
Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty (Metropolitan Museum of Art) by Andrew Bolton, $27, at Amazon.com
Sleeping with the Enemy: Coco Chanel's Secret War by Hal Vaughan, $15.87, at Amazon.com
Dior Couture by Ingrid Sischy, $72.45, at Amazon.com
The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk to the Catwalk edited by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, $66, at Amazon.com
Harper's Bazaar: Greatest Hits by Glenda Bailey and Stephen Gan, $40.94, at Amazon.com
Deborah Turbeville: The Fashion Pictures by Deborah Turbeville, $53.55, at Amazon.com
The Rise of Fashion and Lessons Learned at Bergdorf Goodman by Ira Neimark, $28.60, at Amazon.com
100 Unforgettable Dresses by Hal Rubenstein, $23.10, at Amazon.com
Vogue: The Covers by Dodie Kazanjian, $25, at Amazon.com
Christian Louboutin by Christian Louboutin, $94.50, at Amazon.com