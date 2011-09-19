Fashion Wonder Cozette McCreery’s London Fashion Week Mix

Over the last few days, fierce trendsetting designs have been bursting on the catwalks, straight from the Queen’s capital. Just as important as the visionary looks is the music that drives the beat of London Fashion Week.

From the brightly-lit presentations at The Portico Rooms to the evening’s after-hours soires in Mayfield, music is just about everywhere during LFW, just like the fabulous fashions that cover the city from inch-to-inch (or shall we say centimeter to centimeter instead?)

To help give us an idea on what’s currently in rotation on the London fashion scene, we’ve went to one of the city’s more well-known industry insiders, Cozette McCreery. Being a fashion and PR maven (as well as one heck of a “door bitch” and DJ at one of the hands-down most fashionable ftes in London and Paris), Cozette always has her eyes and ears on the transatlantic scenes.

Get ready to break out your Mulberry, Henry Holland, Burberry, TOPSHOP, Vivienne Westwood and so on as you jam out to Cozette’s London Fashion Week playlist below!

Kelly Rowland “Work (Freemason’s Remix)”

The Jags “Back Of My Hand”



Scissors Sisters “Comfortably Numb”

Sheila E “The Glamorous Life”

Kylie Minogue vs New Order “Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head”

IMAGINATION “Just An Illusion”

Les Rita Mitsouko “Andy”

Stacy Lattisaw “Jump To The Beat”

Pitbull “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”

Madonna “Deeper and Deeper”