A.P.C. Launches New Site, Lookbook With Animated GIFs

Everyone’s favorite French denim and ready-to-wear label A.P.C. has just launched their newly revamped website, featuring a color-sorted lookbook section that is filled entirely with animated GIFs (which stands for “Graphics Interchange Format”).

The brand new site is totally easy to navigate around thanks to the “less text, more images” layout and design. Categories and internal links are neatly stacked to the left side of the page that take online visitors to equally organized pages, featuring small thumbnail photos of the products that are available for purchase.

With the label’s clothing and accessory products arranged in color order under the Men’s and Women’s categories, visitors get to enjoy a nice, “easy on the eyes” shopping experience that’s been made super simplified.

The pice de rsistance of the French label’s online makeover would have to be, hands down, the women’s lookbook that says goodbye to old school static images, and says hello to animated GIFs showcasing their Parisian chic styles.

A.P.C.’s animated lookbook reminds us of something we might even see in a fashionably cued-in Harry Potter film. If Hogwarts Academy had their own online shopping site for all the wizard-ettes out there, then it would definitely look something like the one on the A.P.C. website!

Head over to the new, social media friendly A.P.C. website now to check out all the tumblr-worthy changes and additions