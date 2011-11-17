Fashion Meets Function For Molami Headphones

Do you love music?

Do you have an appreciation for style and design?

Do you have at least $200 to spare?

If you answered “yes” to all three of these questions (especially that last one), then be sure to check out the super sleek line of headphones from Molami.

The brand is the brainchild of industrial designer, Maria von Euler, who during her time working with Zound Industries came up with the idea to design headphones that take in account the same principles that go behind tailoring and fashion design; that of course being able to find how certain materials can be draped around the female form to achieve aesthetic perfection.

With this in mind, Maria then designed a line of headphones specifically for the female visage which is something that hasn’t really ever been done before, surprisingly.

The line of headphones range from stylish and discreet earbuds, to diamond-shaped classic headphones, and even to a headwrap that comes with stealthy, built-in earphones.

With prices starting at $200, Molami headphones are sure to be a treat for both your eyes and ears, just maybe not so much for your wallet.

Thankfully, the gift-giving holiday season is just around the corner!