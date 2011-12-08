Beauty, Hosiery & Shopping Tips From Lady Gaga’s Opening Act

Last night, local New York City rock legends Semi Precious Weapons partied it up at the Mondrian SoHo’s Mister H to celebrate their opening performance for 30 Second To Mars. Jared Leto et al’s on stage performance at the Hammerstein Ballroom last night was one for the record books, literally, as it marked their 300th show within a single album cycle, meaning that they just broke a Guinness World Record.

The last six months they’ve been setting up camp in LA to work with producer Tricky Stewart (think Beyonce and Rihanna) for their new album. Not to mention, they also spent 18 months before that opening up for Mother Monster Lady Gaga, who’s a good friend of Semi Precious Weapons as well as a fan.

After so much time away from their stomping grounds of New York City, surely a little party time was long overdue. Thankfully, Semi Precious Weapons’ frontman Justin Tranter still managed to have some energy left to answer a few questions we had for the guyliner-wearing, extremely-tight-pant-toting lead singer.

What is your favorite eyeliner you like to use?

Waveline by MAC Cosmetics because navy liner makes me very happy. Its the little things.

What is a Guinness World Record you would like to break?

Anything that has to do with music that I was a part of making.

Who makes the best tights and leggings for crowd surfing?

Capezio. When in doubt, buy a dancer’s tight.

What are some of your favorite shopping spots worldwide?

Alter in Brooklyn, Opening Ceremony in LA, and this store in Tokyo where I bought this unreal Phenomenon bracelet…

What are some of your favorite nightlife hangout spots worldwide?

Mister H in New York, SkyBar and The Roxy in LA, The Underground in Chicago, Hollywood in Milan, and dingy bars in cities around the world.

What would you like to see under your Christmas tree/Hanukkah bush/Kwanzaa garden?

I would love to wake up and find that Tricky Stewart has finished producing more of the songs we’ve written for our new album. Ha!

Photo by Alex Weber