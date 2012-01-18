What’s More Important: Your Kidney Or A Pass To Coachella?

Don’t get us wrong, we love a good music festival and Coachella is pretty much THE place to be if you’re into the LA fashion and music scene. But we don’t think we’d trade a perfectly good kidney for a weekend or two of jams, drinks and street style aplenty. (Call us crazy.) But just because we’re passing up on this method of getting our hands on some Coachella passes doesn’t mean you can’t find someone willing to trade organs (no we didn’t stutter) for tickets to this year’s event.

The LAist brought this and other rather alarming ploys to our attention, citing one board-certified doctor offering medical services in exchange for tickets to Coachella. Others are offering to pay $800 or barter a perfectly good kidney. FOR JUST TWO PASSES. Sure, the tickets sold out immediately, but there’s always next year, right? Let’s hope everyone keeps their innards where they belong and instead find another way to amuse themselves for those two fateful weekends in April.

How far would you go for a weekend of music and fun? Let us know in the comments section below!