Whatever You Do, Do Not Call Alexander Wang an “It” Boy

Harper’s Bazaar recently sat down with downtown fashion impresario Alexander Wang for a little update on the king of the cool kid’s meteoric rise and where he’s looking to take his burgeoning fashion empire hint: think of someone named Ralph Lauren.

Despite mentions of his best friends, the Traina sisters, and quotes from Zoe Kravitz who calls Wang, one of the “kindest, most down-to-earth people,” Wang is not so into having an untouchable, too-cool-for-the-regular-people image. Apparently, a friend of the designer’s,”referenced his It status in a recent blog post,” according to the mag, and made Wang none too please. “I texted him right away and I was like, Please do not ever refer to me as anything It, whether it’s It boy, It designer, It person,” the designer explains.

What’s that lesson about making your bed and having to lying in it? I mean, you can’t really fight “it.”

Photo: Old School shot from The Selby