If you’re anything like us, you probably put a good amount of time each morning into things like what clothes you wear and the way you style your hair because that’s your way of sending a message to the world about who you are. But what about the type of coffee you drink? Does that say something about your personality?

Since we live in a time where coffee orders go well beyond cream or sugar, placing your daily java order has become an event in itself, often marked by exotic-sounding words (“venti macchiato”) and numerous restrictions (“no foam.) That’s why we’re loving The Daily Meal‘s round-up of what your Starbucks order says about you.

Read a few below, then head over to The Daily Meal for more revealing coffee info!

Vanilla Latte

The vanilla latte is the little black dress of Starbucks drinks. You’re loyal to the classics for a reason: they’re good. You like clean tastes without a lot of clutter. Your friends can probably count on an honest answer when they ask “Is this pattern too busy?”

Upside Down Caramel Macchiato

A sweet tooth is usually indicative of a sweet nature. You like life, and coffee, to be fun. You’re not above spontaneously singing along to the new Sara Bareilles playing on the speakers if conversation drops off during your coffee date.

Misto

You could call it café au lait, but where’s the fun in that? A little mysterious and totally sophisticated, you like your coffee classic, but not if you have to say it in a way that’s boring.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

You wait all year for this, and when Starbucks, at long last, puts out that sign reading “Pumpkin Spice Is Back,” you’re the first in line. You probably get teased for your obsession with Pumpkin Spice, Downton Abbey, and Christmas, but why just like something when you can love it?