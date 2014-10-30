Two Friends Recreate KimYe’s Most Absurd Photos—and It’s Amazing

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so there’s no wonder this creative fan account has caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, herself!

Kathleen Lee and Katie Burroughs are two friends from San Francisco who are blowing up the internet today thanks to their killer recreations of Kim and Kanye West’s most memorable paparazzi shots—and even little North gets her time in the spotlight. On their Tumblr and Instagram account, “What Would Yeezus Wear?,” the duo choose their favorite fashion looks from the First Family of Fashion and recreates them for their social media pages, intense facial expressions and all.

Speaking with E! Online about their genius art project, they described what it felt like to learn Kim noticed what they were up to. “Kim liked the ice cream cone pic, but on my Instagram,” Kathleen explained. “At first I was like: ‘Wait, did I just see that notification?’ I assumed it was a fake account, but then all of a sudden my phone blew up with likes from all of her followers.”

So that’s what happens when someone with 20.5 million Instagram followers likes one of your pics!

If you think this project is done to make fun of the famous duo, think again. “They both always look sleek,” Kathleen added. “He always looks effortless and cool, while she has a more high-level glamour look. Obviously some of their Paris Fashion Week looks are harder for us to pull off in the real world, but I think their street style is where they really inspire.”

And where do they get all of their clothes to emulate Mr. and Mrs. West? “I’d say the majority is still our own clothes, but we have gone to less expensive stores like Forever21 and H&M, plus thrift stores for key pieces. I think it is really become part of the goal—inspiring those of us without a Balmain budget that you can have great style.”

So they’ve got a genius idea, incredible execution and a great message to boot. Check out some of our favorite looks below:

And here’s a Jay Z and Beyonce for good luck: