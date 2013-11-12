Epic Time-Waster: This Tool Takes Your Old Facebook Updates And Generates New Ones

We spend a lot of time on Facebook, and have written, probably a few thousand status updates (at least). Which is why we’re so in love with this fun new time-waster What Would I Say. It’a a simple tool that automatically takes all your past status updates and generates new ones that sound like you based on your past post history.

So if you’ve talked a bunch about cats, or Katy Perry, or the latest episode of “American Horror Story,” your generated statuses will likely contain references to those things.

But not necessarily in any coherent way, which is why it’s so funny.

We put a few staffers’ Facebook posts through the What Would I Say ringer, and where are a few samples of what we got back:

I got a fool on a first date.

Can’t believe I’ve lived 26+ years without reading.

On the cat on the fluidity of color within 70s second wave feminism.￼

I have a second to be.

This seat is officially dunzo.

Some of the posts are almost poetic, no?

You can post your new, weird status updates to Facebook or let them fade back into the ether (What Would I Say doesn’t save any of your random statuses, or or your personal information.) We could spend hours clicking the “Generate Status” button on What Would I Say’s site, but we figure we’ll give you a turn, too.

Give What Would I Say a go, and share your most esoteric status updates in the comments section below!