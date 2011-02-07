What Women Do Wrong, Ways To Assure He’ll Break Up With You

Have you ever been dating someone, thinking things are really going well, and then bam! Out of nowhere, your boy dumps you faster than your little love affair began. You know exactly what I’m talking about, and let’s be honest girls, you know exactly who you are too!

It honestly baffles me when I see some of the annoying things girls do when interacting with the opposite sex. Behavior that can’t help but make me think, are you trying to get your boyfriend to break up with you? I’m not saying I’m totally guilt-free, but I do like to think I have some grasp on the type of things that annoy guys. Read on for some much-needed insight into a few of the things that you’re probably doing wrong.

1. You’re a clinger

Guy or girl, no one wants to date someone who refuses to give them space. Think about it, haven’t you ever just wanted a night to hang out with the girls or have some personal time? Well, if you’ve ever had that feeling, take a guy and amplify it by 100. Guys already have some pre-concieved (not always true) notion that girls are clingy, so if you’re actually that type of girl, I promise you he’ll go running for the hills. Just chill out, give him space and he’ll stick around.

2. You’re always the drunker one

I’m all for having a good time, but there’s nothing more unattractive to a guy than a girl who can drink him under the table. First of all, no one likes a slop job, but worst of all, no guy wants to be the one who has to take care of that slop job. Not to mention that the drunker you are, the more likely you are to say a lot of things you don’t necessarily want him to know.

3. You think it’s cute to surprise him by just showing up

Guys are all for surprises, but more along the lines of new, sexy lingerie than a surprise run-in. I know you think it sounds cute, but your guy will probably just find it a little creepy if you randomly show up at a bar when he’s trying to have a chill night with the boys. As if he wouldn’t be weirded out enough, it’s also a guaranteed way to make his friends dislike you. And trust me, you want his friends on your side.

4. You never want to leave after a sleep over

This one is more of a mistake girls make in the early stages of a relationship. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying you should peace out at the crack of dawn, but don’t overstay your welcome either. At some point, usually after breakfast or lunch, depending on what time you wake up, it’s time to start making moves back to your place. Girls, before you start getting all sensitive, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy your company. But there is such a thing as overkill or too much time with a person. So, unless he asks you to stay the day, you need to take the hint and get out of there.

5. You like to keep tabs on his every move (a.k.a. you’re a jealous bitch)

Come on girls, do you really need to know what he’s up to every second of the day? If your answer is yes, then I’m sorry to say it but you’re a jealous bitch. And that’s just not appealing to anyone boy or girl. It’s one thing if you’re just a jealous person by nature, but if that’s the case, then at least try to keep it to yourself. Being outwardly jealous is one of the biggest turn-offs in a relationship.